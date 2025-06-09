Hamas demands: ‘Stop the killing, lift the siege’

The following statement was given by Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri and published by Resistance News Network on June 6, 2025.

The recent operations by the Al-Qassam Brigades [of Hamas] against the occupation army forces in the Gaza Strip come as retribution for the blood of our children and women and our destroyed homes.

In revenge for our people who live in harsh and bitter conditions and as retribution for their precious blood, Al-Qassam continues daily to inflict heavy losses on the enemy, with its most prominent operations today being in Khan Younis and Jabalia.

Al-Qassam’s operations forced the head of the occupation government, war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, to say: “Today is a sad and difficult day.”

These operations are a response to the occupation’s crimes and retribution for the blood of our children and women and our destroyed homes.

It is time for the world to act, not with words but with actions, to stop this ongoing genocide, end the occupation and guarantee our people’s right to life, freedom and dignity on their land.

The international community’s silence is no longer justifiable, and what is required today is a clear stance: Stop the killing, lift the siege and restrain the aggressor’s hand.