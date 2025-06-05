‘Stop the Starvation’ protest in Denver

Denver. Colorado

Over 300 people answered an urgent call by Jewish Voice for Peace at a Denver protest on May 31 to “Stop the Starvation” imposed by Israel on the people of Gaza. The crowd included Jewish people, Palestinians and other supporters both young and old. They marched two miles through the downtown area where many onlookers cheered them.

Many Denver residents are sickened by Israel’s deliberate closure of the borders of Gaza preventing all food, water and medicine for the last 90 days. This deliberate starvation has caused a famine. Pictures of starving babies and children dominate social media.

At the same time Israel continues to drop bombs on civilian tents and has destroyed or severely incapacitated all the hospitals in Gaza. These barbaric acts are the true face of Zionism and the world is crying out for them to end.