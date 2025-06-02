Palestinian Resistance condemns Israeli military massacre of starving Gazans

The following excerpts of statements made by Palestinian Resistance factions was published by Resistance News Network on June 1, 2025:

Palestinian factions collectively condemned the horrific aid massacre west of Rafah, where the Israeli Occupying Forces fired on starving crowds searching for aid, resulting in 35 martyrs and 150 wounded.

Hamas noted that the crime lays bare the fascist nature of the occupier and its criminal motives: the sites under its control are death traps to lure and kill the hungry. Hamas called for an independent international inquiry commission.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine similarly stated that the “so-called safe corridors are mass-execution zones luring hungry, displaced crowds to be slain in cold blood with direct American participation. … The savage targeting of the hungry surpasses even the horrors of the Nazi camps.”

The Mujahideen Movement specifically condemned the ongoing complicity and silence of the world towards Gaza’s starvation and siege. They noted that the massacre exposes the falsity of “humanitarian” claims about this failed aid mechanism, holding the U.S. responsible.

The Ahrar Movement considered this a deliberate killing spree with U.S. partnership and allowed by the disgraceful silence of the international community. Like others, they saw this malicious scheme as nothing but “baited traps for empty stomachs, designed to revel in the murder of women and children. The lie has been exposed. After bombing homes, shelters and soup kitchens, the occupier now weaponizes hunger itself while the world watches.”

The Popular Resistance Committees considered that this “zio-American crime lays bare the ugly, fascist reality behind the so-called aid project.” They considered the U.S. aid company nothing but a criminal, fascist instrument of war, another means to exterminate the Palestinian people.

The Popular Front for Palestine – General Command also highlighted global silence. Like all other factions, they held the U.S. responsible for the massacre in this “safe zone,” noting that it exposes the occupier’s Nazi mentality and erases any pretense of “humanitarian intent.” Hamas, PFLP-GC and other factions called for aid to be restored via the U.N. mechanism, not a zionist-led one.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine highlighted what was clear: The U.S. is directly complicit in this genocide, and these sites are nothing but death traps.