Portland Memorial Day protest for Palestine

Portland, Oregon

Portland for Palestine and Veterans For Peace held a powerful protest on May 26, Memorial Day, calling on the U.S. to stop funding genocide in Gaza. A leaflet for the protest said: “Our government funds the genocide in Gaza and maintains ICE detention centers that disappear immigrant families. We reject a system that treats human beings — Black, Brown, immigrant, poor — as disposable. We reject a militarized economy that sacrifices lives while lining the pockets of the rich.”

Dan Shea, President of Veterans For Peace Chapter 72, said: “There can be no excuse for genocide, no rationale for ICE deporting immigrant refugees and families. States don’t have a right to exist; people have the right to exist.”

A group of Zionists gathered close to the rally and tried to drown the demonstrators out by shouting at them through megaphones. They tried barging into the rally but were blocked by the rally security several times.

Carmen Guerrero, an Indigenous Mayan and Aztec activist who was visiting Portland from Philadelphia, spoke at the demonstration: “Land Back. Land Back. I’ve been protesting since October 7 for the liberation of the Palestinians, because as an Indigenous person, the Palestinians are my siblings who we need to liberate. Proud of all you here in solidarity and showing what humanity looks like.”

Guerrero called out the Zionists who were heckling, saying: “How uncomfortable we felt during the moments when the aggressing Zionists were confronting us. Imagine what our Palestinian brothers and sisters have had to deal with for more than 77 years. This is a shame! Shame!”

Guerrero relayed her terrifying experiences with Zionists in Philadelphia: “On July 3, 2024, I was protesting in the intersection near my house when two [Israel Occupation Forces] soldiers brutally attacked me. I was alone, a woman, an Indigenous person, an older person. You can imagine how cowardly and evil they are.” They permanently damaged her right hand, which still sends shocks of pain up her neck when she uses it too much.

Guerrero continued: “On December 7 another white person attacked me, a white man who took out a gun and shot at me twice. Thank my god that the gun jammed. Since then, I have been more committed.”

Referring again to the aggressive Zionists at the rally, she said: “They are a minority. They are aggressive because they know they are losing. We have to stop them. We say never again in the name of humanity. That’s why I’m here to stand together with you for Palestinian people.”