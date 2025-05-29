Workers World celebrates LGBTQIA2S+ Pride: ‘We won’t go back!’

Editor’s note:

For over half a century, Workers World newspaper has covered the global struggle to end all forms of discrimination, persecution and violence against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexual, Asexual and Two-Spirit communities.

WW consistently backed up our activist coverage with analysis. In the early 1970s, WW ran a series of articles that led to publication of “The Gay Question: A Marxist Appraisal” in 1976. Then in 1993, WW republished it as “The Roots of Lesbian and Gay Oppression: A Marxist View,” with a new preface and afterword. (These and works below are available at workers.org/books.)

In 2004, WW managing editor and globally recognized transgender leader Leslie Feinberg began the “Lavender & Red” series, which ran until 2008 in WW. A group of 25 articles from that series was later published as the book, “Rainbow Solidarity in Defense of Cuba.” Notify us if you want a free paper copy.

Feinberg was an ardent supporter of the Palestinian resistance against U.S.-backed Zionism. In a 2007 speech given at an ASWAT – Palestinian Gay Women conference in Haifa, Feinberg stated: “Today we see how the imperialists — the U.S. to Israelis — use the experiences of women, of gays, of transgenders as pretexts for imperialist war. The white supremacist ideology replaces the colonial claim of ‘bringing civilization’ into imperialist claims that they are ‘bringing democracy.’”

In 2012 Feinberg engaged in civil disobedience and wrote articles defending Black trans woman CeCe McDonald, who was charged with manslaughter after defending herself from a racist, bigoted attack.

WW has consistently covered important events such as Trans Day of Remembrance in honor of those who have lost their lives to bigotry, as well as annual Pride Day events around the country.

Our paper will continue to voice solidarity with the trans community, now under vicious attack by the Trump administration.

This pro-worker newspaper depends on our readers' backing. The WW Supporter Program was launched 47 years ago to help publish this socialist newspaper and 30 years later fund workers.org where new articles are posted daily and the weekly paper's PDF is displayed.

Workers.org contains news and analyses of global and U.S. struggles, bulletins from Palestinian and other national liberation movements and articles translated by our staff. Mundo Obrero publishes articles in Spanish. Our writer-organizers report on anti-capitalist struggles and people's movements against racism and war and for the rights of women, workers, migrants, prisoners, other oppressed people and jobless, LGTBQIA2S+, young, older and disabled individuals. Prisoners receive all issues for free. The website is a resource for political activists.

While WW's staff is voluntary, the 12 annually printed issues and workers.org incur expenses. Many online publications require payments to read their articles; WW does not. Our articles are free to all readers.

