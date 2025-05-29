PDF of May 29 print issue

Download the PDF

Big budget robs poor, feeds rich

Statement on D.C. shooting

Nakba protests

Genocide in Gaza

Strike wins at NJ Transit

On the picket line

Farm workers vs ICE

Pride 2025!

Cuban & Rainbow flag side by side

Leslie Feinberg on Cuba and AIDS

Solidarity with Africa

S. Africa vs. racist Trump

Roots of African Liberation Day

African Int’l Antifascist Forum

China-Cuba cooperation





Tear Down the Walls

Remembering 1985 bombing of MOVE

Palestinians tortured in Israel’s prisons

Editorial:

Break the siege on humanitarian aid to Gaza!

Mundo Obrero:

Ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

Reparaciones a Vietnam





Download the PDF

More PDF back-issues here.