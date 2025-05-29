PDF of May 29 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on May 29, 2025

Big budget robs poor, feeds rich

Statement on D.C. shooting
Nakba protests
Genocide in Gaza

Strike wins at NJ Transit
On the picket line
Farm workers vs ICE

Pride 2025!
Cuban & Rainbow flag side by side
Leslie Feinberg on Cuba and AIDS

Solidarity with Africa
S. Africa vs. racist Trump
Roots of African Liberation Day
African Int’l Antifascist Forum

China-Cuba cooperation


Tear Down the Walls
Remembering 1985 bombing of MOVE
Palestinians tortured in Israel’s prisons

Editorial:
Break the siege on humanitarian aid to Gaza!

Mundo Obrero:
Ayuda humanitaria a Gaza
Reparaciones a Vietnam

More PDF back-issues here.

