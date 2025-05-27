Meeting on socialist China

Representatives from 12 U.S.-based organizations were part of an audience that packed the Workers World Party office in New York City May 26 to attend a meeting organized by Friends of Socialist China entitled “China Rises from Poverty to Prosperity.”

A delegation of six representatives from China’s Guizhou Province were the guests. Two women from the delegation described the concrete measures taken to raise economic, social and educational conditions in that isolated, mountainous and formerly impoverished province.

– Report by Sara Flounders