A lie repeated does not become the truth: Cuba does not support terrorism

Statement by Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The U.S. government once again discredits itself by unjustly including Cuba on the list of countries that “do not fully cooperate with its anti-terrorist efforts.”

Once again, the State Department turns the fight against international terrorism into a unilateral political exercise against countries that do not bow to its hegemonic interests.

Exactly one year ago, when the previous U.S. government excluded Cuba from the same list, it recognized the value of bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and compliance, which includes the joint confrontation of terrorism. Nothing has changed since then in Cuba’s exemplary performance in this area. What has changed is the U.S. administration and the intention of its new Secretary of State to impose the narrative that Cuba constitutes a threat to that nation, derail bilateral relations and lead both countries into confrontational scenarios, undesirable for our peoples.

The list does not respond to concrete evidence. Neither did the new government present evidence nor did it have any qualms about circumventing and reversing, a few hours after taking office, the process of consultations among specialized agencies that led to the exclusion of Cuba from the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

These instruments respond to the design of the policy of “maximum pressure” and economic warfare. Their promoters know the damage they cause to the Cuban population and the intimidating effect they unleash against any state that appears to be affiliated with terrorism, regardless of what the truth may be.

Cuba’s commitment to energetic action and condemnation of terrorism is absolute and invariable. It does not respond to the whims of the U.S. Secretary of State in office. Cuba, a victim of terrorist acts, has an exemplary performance in the fight against terrorism.

On the contrary, the U.S. government tolerates or is complicit in this scourge. Confessed terrorists such as Luis Posada Carriles and Orlando Bosch Avila lived peacefully in the city of Miami, protected by the U.S. The Cuban government is still waiting for answers to the request for information on the identity of the author of the terrorist attack against the Cuban Embassy in September 2023 and the requests on 61 persons and 19 organizations based in that country, allegedly linked to violent and terrorist acts against Cuba.

Our country has never participated in the organization, financing or execution of terrorist acts against any country, nor has its territory been used or will be used for that purpose. The same could not be said of the United States. Respect the truth!

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Havana, May 14, 2025