Protest opposes high-tech genocide at Microsoft ‘Build’ confab

Seattle

Palestine solidarity activists marched on Microsoft’s annual “Build” conference in Seattle on May 19 to protest the company’s role as a contractor with the Israeli military. The conference, which attracts developers and journalists from around the world to see Microsoft’s latest products, was met with a loud and angry demonstration against the genocide taking place in Gaza.

The march was led by No Azure for Apartheid, which includes Microsoft workers who are fighting against the company’s Azure (cloud computing system) and artificial intelligence technologies being used by the Israeli military to commit death and destruction in Palestine. No Azure for Apartheid and No Tech for Apartheid have protested Google and Amazon’s use of the cloud to store intelligence data. The Israeli military is using Microsoft’s technology to manage the population registry of Palestinians and for communication during airstrikes.

On the first day of the conference, May 18, two Microsoft workers disrupted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote speech. One of the workers, Joe Lopez, asked, “How about you show how Israeli war crimes are powered by Azure?” (The Guardian, May 19)

The next day 200 people marched all around the Seattle Convention Center chanting, “Say it clear and say it loud! Microsoft get off the cloud!” One person was arrested when the group attempted to storm the entrance.

The May 19 protest was one of many to hit Microsoft this year. In March, No Azure for Apartheid protested a company event at Town Hall Seattle. In April, during Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebration, one worker disrupted a panel with CEO Nadella, former CEO Steve Balmer and founder Bill Gates. Another worker disrupted a speech by AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

Microsoft is the world’s second-richest corporation with a market valuation of well over $2 trillion dollars. (The Motley Fool, May 1) Imperialist wars are fought to defend and extend capitalist interests, including Microsoft’s.

No Azure for Apartheid’s demands include: “End Microsoft’s complicity with Israeli genocide by terminating all contracts with the Israeli military and government,” and “Honor the demand of over 1,000 workers who signed a petition calling on Microsoft to immediately and publicly endorse a permanent ceasefire.” (noazureforapartheid.com)