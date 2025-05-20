United Nations: 14,000 infants in Gaza may die within 48 hours

The following statement was posted on the English version of Al-Akhbar, based in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 20, 2025.

The United Nations has warned that approximately 14,000 infants in Gaza are at risk of dying within 48 hours if they do not receive emergency aid in time.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher stated today, “There are 14,000 infants who will die within 48 hours if we can’t reach them,” stressing that U.N. teams are ready to save as many as possible. He called for a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza, noting that many U.N. personnel remain on the ground assessing needs in medical centers and schools, according to the U.N.’s official website.

Last week, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain also warned, “If the world waits for famine to be confirmed, it will already be too late for many.” She emphasized that “families in Gaza are starving,” while the World Food Program has enough food to feed over a million people stuck at the border — “blocked from delivery due to a complete siege.”