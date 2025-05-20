PFLP: Palestinians ‘will continue to stand firm and resist’

The following is a statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Head of International Relations Dr. Maher Al-Taher to Al-Jazeera.

The current phase our Palestinian people and national cause is going through is the most dangerous of all previous stages. The zionist enemy, fully backed by the United States, is placing before our people two choices: either death through genocide and ethnic cleansing or forced migration and departure from the land.

The savage zionist enemy is acting based on the belief that it is experiencing a deep crisis. The mere presence and steadfastness of our people on their land poses an existential threat to its entity.

To the child and woman killers, the zionist war criminals and to the American administration: If anyone is to leave this land, it will be the settlers and zionist invaders who practice all forms of terrorism in the region.

It has become clear to all that the American project aims for full control over the region, which explains the ongoing aggression against Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. The goal of the zionist entity and the U.S., [Al-Taher] said, is to disarm the resistance and force full submission to the enemy’s terms and demands.

We call upon Arab states and the entire nation to realize that the danger does not target the Palestinian people alone, but the entire Arab nation, as the enemy’s ambitions know no bounds.

Our great Palestinian people will continue to stand firm and resist until all national goals are fully achieved.