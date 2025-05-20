Yemeni forces escalate resistance to U.S. naval presence in Red Sea

The following comes from statements on Resistance News Network and Al-Akhbar English issued on May 19 regarding an escalation of actions by resistance forces in Yemen in response to Israel’s escalation of its genocidal war in Gaza. The announced blockade of Haifa Port came in response to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s orders for additional aircraft carriers to redeploy from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East.

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its associated strike group has fled the Red Sea after 80 days. The USS Truman lost 3 warplanes in this period and was targeted on 29 separate occasions by the Yemeni Armed Forces, ranging from multi day clashes and drone swarms to precise cruise and ballistic missile barrages.

The Truman aircraft carrier lost its command after the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted its E2 aircraft (tinyurl.com/ys4n2uam) at the end of March. It also lost an F-18 at the end of April (tinyurl.com/m246nd9c), which followed the loss of another F-18 (tinyurl.com/yeyw53vt) in December 2024.

After the USS Abraham Lincoln (tinyurl.com/3vuyeer4), USS Ford, USS Roosevelt (tinyurl.com/mry5bhcy), the USS Eisenhower (tinyurl.com/2ss2m2b2) — and the USS Truman — fled after being relentlessly bombarded by the lions of Yemen (tinyurl.com/5a3bkxwk). The USS Carl Vinson and its strike group remain, and they continue to be subjected to precise targeting.

Yemeni armed forces announce naval blockade on Haifa Port

In a statement issued on May 19, the Yemeni Armed Forces said, “All companies with ships currently at or heading toward the aforementioned port (Haifa Port) are hereby informed that Haifa Port has from this moment become part of the target bank, and they must take the contents of this statement — and future ones — into full consideration.” The move follows the successful shutdown of Eilat Port (Umm al-Rashrash) and warned all companies with ships in or heading to Haifa that it is now a designated target.

Yemeni Armed Forces imposed a naval blockade on “Israel’s” Haifa Port in response to the escalating Israeli assault on Gaza and the ongoing blockade of the territory.

They affirmed that all operations against “Israel” — whether naval, aerial or supportive — will cease once the assault on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted. The statement added that further measures may be taken in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance.