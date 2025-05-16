Mothers Day demonstration: From Philly to Palestine, they are ALL our children

Philadelphia

On Mother’s Day 2025, May 11, Families for Ceasefire Philly and over 20 local organizations across movements for liberation and justice gathered at Love Park. They marched on behalf of mothers, caregivers, children and communities from Philadelphia to Palestine.

The coalition highlighted James Baldwin’s words: “The children are always ours, every single one of them, all over the globe; and I am beginning to suspect that whoever is incapable of recognizing this may be incapable of morality,” making those words the main point of the rally and march.

Speakers included a representative of Philly Community Bail Fund, an organization that raised bail so that incarcerated mothers could be home for Mothers Day.

Meanwhile, on the same day in Gaza, IOF airstrikes killed 15 people, mostly women and children, and the U.S. and Israel continue to block food, medicine and other necessities from entering Gaza, causing widespread starvation.