Seven months without justice for Robert Jones

Philadelphia

Friends, family, fellow union members and community activists gathered at the Octavius Catto statue outside Philadelphia’s City Hall on May 3 to honor and remember Robert Jones and to protest his murder by a Philadelphia police officer. (workers.org/2024/11/81758/)

On Oct. 3, 2024, off-duty Philadelphia homicide detective Christopher Sweeney, driving his personal vehicle and armed with a non-service weapon, pulled to a stop in the middle of a road. Jones — a sheet metal worker with Laborers Union Local 57 and a professional roadside assistance worker wearing a high visibility vest — left his own car and walked toward the stopped vehicle, presumably to offer assistance.

As Jones approached, Sweeney fired multiple shots through his car window, killing Jones. The 54-year-old Black worker was killed by multiple shots. But instead of calling for an ambulance for Jones or offering help himself, Sweeney called police to report an “attempted carjacking” and had the area streets searched for weapons. Of course, none were found.

Despite obvious evidence of Sweeney’s crime against Jones, Sweeney remains at liberty and is still employed by the Philadelphia Police Department. For seven months the Jones family has received no information about the killing of their loved one from District Attorney Larry Krasner or from the police. The murder of Jones was at least the 12th police-involved shooting this year in Philadelphia.

Jones worked for Aramark for 21 years, as a groundskeeper for the Philadelphia Eagles, as a supervisor at a Northeast Philly metal manufacturer, and he worked roadside assistance gigs to make ends meet.

At the rally, those who knew and worked with Robert Jones described his kindness, work ethic and willingness to help others in need. Especially moving was the testimony of his aunt. She described the grief and incomprehension of a family facing the wrongful murder of their shining star.

Following the rally, demonstrators marched up North Broad Street to police headquarters, carrying banners and signs and chanting very loudly. Outside police headquarters, three people spoke, including a member of Anakbayan who drew the parallel between the police state in the U.S. and that in the Philippines. The protest concluded with a march back to city hall.