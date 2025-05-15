May Day: Organizing beyond marches

North Philly Peace Park gathering

After a federal court hearing on an anti-immigration bill early in the day on May 1, a mid-day immigrants’ rights march, and a massive May Day rally and march in the late afternoon, an evening gathering at the North Philly Peace Park completed revolutionary May Day activities in Philadelphia.



Publicized as an anti-imperialist forum, this event did not disappoint. It was held in a Black neighborhood in North Philadelphia on land that was reclaimed from the city and developed into a large community gathering place, complete with a farm and school. A flier for the North Philly Peace Park Gathering described it as “a learning and sharing session” and called for “all oppressed nations and people of the world to unite.”





The flier read: “Countries want independence! Nations want liberation! And people want revolution!” Representatives of a number of organizations spoke. A comrade from Sierra Leone even called in to speak!

After the scheduled speakers had given their presentations, an open mic allowed people from the community to voice their thoughts and questions about revolutionary action.

Revolutionary skill-sharing and political education

On May 3, the Revolutionary May Day Workers contingent, which brought chants of solidarity with Palestine to the traditional May Day march two days earlier, held the second of their planned events in FDR park in South Philadelphia.

Workshops were held on power-mapping, emergency wound care and tenants’ rights in cases of eviction, and a teach-in was held on the history of Zionism and more. Mike Wilson from Workers World Party gave a short talk praising the students and young people who have really taken the lead and initiative in this struggle. The session concluded with an ask for help with building community-specific food sharing.

The Revolutionary May Days were a great success!