Hoboken: ‘No Celebration Without Palestinian Liberation’

Supporters of Palestine in Hoboken, New Jersey, were outraged when they found out that the city’s Board of Education was allowing the Israeli-American Council to stage a “Celebrate Israel” event on the Hoboken High School athletic field. Hudson County Palestine solidarity groups put out a call for a protest of this celebration of genocide, with the headline “No Celebration Without Palestinian Liberation.”

On May 11, a committed group of people from Hoboken and nearby Jersey City came out to protest, including families with small children. They marched over from a nearby park to the entrance where the Zionists were going in, holding signs and chanting loudly for over two hours.

Many signs were home made. One of the banners, recognizing it was Mothers Day, called for solidarity with Palestinian mothers and for Israel to stop starving Palestinian children. Another banner charged that the Zionist event was “Celebrating 77 years of genocide.”

– Report and photo by Marsha Goldberg