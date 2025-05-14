Nakba Day action hits Citibank

Protesters rallied and marched on May 10 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, in commemoration of the 77th anniversary of Nakba (“the Catastrophe”). May 15, 1948, is the date when the Zionist state of Israel declared its formation after killing thousands of Palestinians and forcing hundreds of thousands from their lands.

One speaker, a mother, noted that 290,000 children are now on the brink of death, including 3,500 under the age of five. She quoted Gazans facing intentional genocidal starvation, including one who said: “I tell my children, ‘tomorrow we will eat.’ My little ones keep waiting for tomorrow that never comes.”

The march stopped in front of Citibank, protesting its funding of genocide in Gaza. PAL (Palestinian Assembly for Liberation)-Awda, the organizer of the demonstration, noted that between October 2023 and January 2025, Citibank underwrote $2.9 billion in bonds to Israel to finance the genocide.