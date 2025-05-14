Yemen remains committed to supporting Palestine

Below are highlights from a speech by Ansarallah Commander Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din al-Houthi, given May 8, 2025.

The “israeli” enemy has continued its barbaric aggression on Gaza for 19 consecutive months, committing what has become known as the crime of the century — a genocide unfolding in the heart of Islamic lands, before the eyes of the entire world.

The genocide in Gaza is broadcast live, unlike past atrocities that were only known after the fact. This places immense responsibility on the Islamic Ummah [community], especially the Arabs, who bear sacred duties in jihad and standing against oppression.

The Ummah’s continued neglect of Gaza will not absolve it from divine consequences. The more the oppression increases, the heavier the responsibility and the greater the punishment.

Abandoning God’s commands out of fear, greed or corrupted education has stripped the Ummah of its conscience, values and dignity — while the “israeli” enemy, whose hatred includes even those who normalize with it, targets the entire Ummah.

Both religious and secular zionism are united in their hostile agenda to dominate the region and realize the project of “Greater israel” — including efforts to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque and build the so-called temple.

Some Arab rulers are enraged by public criticism but not by the zionist belief that views them as lower than animals — a disgraceful level of subjugation and moral decay.

The Palestinian people continue to fight with courage and resolve, and their fighters’ operations prove their effectiveness and unbreakable stance. Despite facing a genocidal war, their spiritual strength remains intact — but they need the full support of the Ummah.

In contrast to overwhelming U.S. and Western support for “israel,” the Islamic world has largely failed to uphold its responsibilities. Yemen has remained committed — militarily, officially and popularly — to supporting the Palestinian people.

From 15 Ramadan [15th day of Ramadan] to 9 Dhu al-Qa’dah [9th day of the 11th month of the Islamic calendar], 131 operations were carried out in support of Palestine, involving 253 ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles and drones, despite continuous American aggression on Yemen.

This week alone, 10 missiles and drones were launched toward Yafa, Asqalan, the Naqab, Umm al-Rashrash and occupied Haifa. The strike on Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) drew major global attention and exposed the enemy’s vulnerability.

Lod Airport, a strategic “israeli” hub, was struck despite four layers of air defense, including the American THAAD system. The missile strike forced over 3 million “zionists” into shelters, halted airport operations and caused major commercial losses.

Twenty-seven international airlines suspended flights to the occupation entity, showing the impact of Yemen’s operations.

The U.S. launched over 1,712 air and naval strikes on Yemen between 15 Ramadan and 9 Dhu al-Qa’dah, most of them targeting civilian sites, yet failed to stop Yemeni operations or break the will of the people.

The enemy turned to bombing civilian infrastructure after failing to target Yemen’s military capabilities — seeking to pressure and demoralize the people.

Yemen’s missile and drone operations — including targeting U.S. aircraft carriers and downing F-18 jets — have proven their effectiveness, forcing evasive actions and exposing American vulnerability.

Yemen’s support for Palestine is rooted in faith, not political calculations. The slogan “Death to America, death to israel” reflects deep conviction, echoed not just in words but in missiles, drones and unwavering action.

If Yemen’s stance had no effect, the U.S. would not have responded with such intensity. Its failure and retreat are not the result of Yemeni pleas — as Trump falsely claimed — but the result of divine aid and popular resolve.

The naval blockade on “israeli” shipping has been fully successful, paralyzing movement through strategic waters and adding pressure to the enemy.

More than 1.9 million activities have been held across Yemen during the 19 months of war — demonstrations, mobilizations and public actions that reflect the strength and depth of popular engagement.

Our economic rebuilding, though starting from below zero, is being laid on solid foundations, showing that faith and steadfastness can shape future strength even under siege.

The real loss is not in destroyed infrastructure — it is in the loss of dignity, faith and the future with God. Sacrifices made in God’s path are not losses; they are eternal investments.