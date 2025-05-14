Palestinian factions welcome Norwegian trade unions’ call to boycott Israel

Below are statements from several Palestinian resistance organizations hailing the May 9 call by the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) to boycott Israel.

Hamas:

Hamas highly values the decision by the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions to boycott the zionist occupation and ban trade and investment with its companies.

It considers this a courageous step that aligns with truth and justice and a victory for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Hamas calls on labor and trade unions worldwide to emulate this ethical stance, and isolate the fascist entity, and expose its crimes against humanity.

Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP):

The DFLP commends the historic decision of the Norwegian unions, passed by 240 to 69 votes, as a major victory for the global solidarity movement and a strong boost to BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement].

The resolution states: “If the occupation does not end by September 2025, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions will work to ensure that Norway initiates an international economic boycott.”

It calls for pension funds, companies and financial institutions to refrain from investing in firms complicit in occupation.

The DFLP urges all labor unions to escalate boycott campaigns until the occupation ends and the Palestinian state is established with the return of refugees per [United Nations] Resolution 194.

Boycott is the weapon of the people against colonialism.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP):

The PFLP welcomes the Norwegian unions’ decision, supported by 78% of delegates, as a historic and courageous act and a moral and political victory for Palestinian rights.

The stance confirms the zionist entity’s increasing international isolation after its genocidal crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Front stresses the importance of expanding boycott campaigns — especially against the [zionist labor federation] Histadrut, which supports the colonial system.

It calls on unions worldwide to adopt bold positions in support of the Palestinian people and the values of freedom, justice and human rights.