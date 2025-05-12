History of U.S. popular opposition to war against Vietnam

The Vietnamese revolution to liberate its country from imperialism had a decisive victory 50 years ago on April 30, 1975. It had worldwide repercussions, including on the pro-communist movement in the United States itself. Workers World is republishing below two articles, written in 2012 and 2015 by then-editor-in-chief Deirdre Griswold, that report on the beginnings of that movement and the impact of that prolonged struggle on the communist movement within the United States. They can be read using the links below:

Revolutionary youth held first protest of Vietnam War

Looking back at the antiwar movement 40 years after Vietnam’s victory