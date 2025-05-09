New York City activists declare: ‘Glory to the Resistance’

The following report comes from the Bronx Anti-War Coalition organizers on a protest held in Queens, New York on May 3, 2025.

Yesterday we organized a teach-in, rally and march in solidarity with the Axis of Resistance, with the Astoria community rallying alongside us with everything from car honks to claps.

On May 4, the Yemeni armed forces launched missiles striking Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in Tel Aviv, forcing 19 international airlines to cancel all flights to the facility.

The U.S. imperialists and Zionists assumed they could escalate without consequence, but Yemen’s actions — whether through the Red Sea (and now air) blockade or precise missile strikes — have dealt significant economic damage to the “Israeli” settler state’s infrastructure.

We will continue to uplift Ansarullah, the Yemeni armed forces and the broader Axis of Resistance — the true liberators of Palestine!