Home care workers demand end to 24-hour shifts in New York

The No More 24 Campaign held a rally in front of City Hall on May 1, May Day, to demand passage of a New York City bill to end 24-hour shifts for home care workers. The campaign organizers denounced New York City Council Speaker Adriene Adams for blocking a vote on the legislation, which mandates all 24-hour shifts be split into two 12-hour shifts. This legislation prohibits 24-hour shifts in which workers, mostly migrant women, are paid for only 13 hours.

Home health aides spoke about how these shifts are destroying their bodies and lives, and employers are stealing their wages.

– Report and photo by Brenda Ryan