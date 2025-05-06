Axis of Resistance denounces attack on humanitarian aid

Palestinian and regional factions condemned the Israel Occupation Forces’ attack today on the Al-Dameer (Conscience) ship of the Freedom Flotilla. The IOF targeted the ship, which sought to break the siege of Gaza – by bringing essential humanitarian aid, including food and medicine – in international waters off the coast of Malta by drones aimed at its generator. After a fire was put out, all 30 crew members and activists on board were confirmed to be safe. Resistance News Network published the following statements on May 2, 2025.

Hamas described the attack as “piracy and organized state terrorism,” holding the “israeli” government fully responsible for the ship and crew’s safety. They commended the crew’s efforts and called for continued exposure of zionist fascism. Hamas called specifically on the United Nations Security Council to intervene, stop violations and hold leaders accountable for crimes against humanity.

The Mujahideen Movement emphasized the attack as a “new terrorist crime” that “threatens global stability and peace,” urging continued efforts by the free people of the world to break the siege and demanding international bodies criminalize this aggression.

The Ahrar Movement focused on the “brutal aggression” and strongly condemned the “repugnant and unjustified international silence.” They affirmed the attack shows “israel” declares “a policy of starvation as a means of killing” and acts as if it is above the law.

The Popular Resistance Committees described the “zionist thuggery, bullying, crime and fascism without limits,” calling “israel” a “rogue, criminal entity devoid of all human qualities” and an “enemy to all of humanity.” They explicitly stated the attack is a result of “American cover, support and encouragement” and urged the world to “awaken from its slumber, rise up and deter the entity.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement saw the attack as “new proof of the enemy’s use of starvation as a weapon” in the genocide. They considered it a “blatant mockery of international laws and norms,” including the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court decisions, and an “insolent defiance of the will of free peoples.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine considered the attack a new zionist piracy but noted that it reflects the zionist entity’s horror of growing global solidarity with the Palestinian people. They linked the attack to the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident. The PFLP affirmed that the zionist entity does not respect any international resolutions, working under continuous Western cover. They called on the free peoples of the world to escalate their pressure and boycott. Further, they called for large freedom convoys from various continents to break the siege on Gaza. The PFLP concluded by affirming that the responsibility of the free people of the world requires escalating the political, legal and popular struggle against the zionist entity for their crimes against all of humanity.

Hezbollah considered the attack a flagrant violation of international laws, norms and humanitarian values. Hezbollah stated that this crime “would not have occurred without the blatant American support for this temporary entity, the shameful international complicity and the shameful Arab silence regarding the war of genocide.”