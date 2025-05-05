Workers in Panamá wage indefinite strike

Thousands of construction workers and teachers in at least seven provinces throughout Panamá took to the streets and started an indefinite strike on April 28. The mobilizations were initiated by the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (SUNTRACS) and several teachers’ unions, including the Association of Teachers (ASOPROF).

The strikers are demanding the repeal of a pension “reform” bill, Law 462 of the Social Security Fund. Workers in Panamá are worried that the bill will privatize Social Security and reduce pensions. SUNTRACS and ASOPROF conducted a 24-hour strike on March 21 to protest similar legislation. The two powerful unions then led a massive protest on April 24, following the approval of Law 462 by the neoliberal government of President José Raúl Mulino.

SUNTRACS and ASOPROF are also calling for an end to U.S. interference, particularly around the recent threats against the Panamá Canal. Workers are troubled by Mulino’s capitulation to President Donald Trump in recent months. Among worries workers have is the possibility of the U.S. installing new military bases in Panamá.

In speaking out against U.S. interference in Panamá, ASOPROF leader Diógenes Sánchez said: “The government has been infamously guaranteeing the U.S. military presence … with the signing of an agreement that allows U.S. military intervention and presence in our country, an affront to the dignity and memory of all Panamanians who sacrificed their lives so that Panamá would have a single territory and a single flag.” (People’s Dispatch, April 27)

Citing environmental concerns, a third demand the striking workers are making is the cancellation of a planned reopening of the country’s largest copper mine. In 2023, thousands of eco-conscious activists carried out protests that forced the suspension of major copper mining projects.

Workers and students defy police repression

The national strike commenced just a few days before May 1, International Workers Day. Other workers have joined striking construction workers and teachers. Despite receiving strong support among most Panamanian workers, President Mulino declared the strike “illegal.” Mulino’s administration is threatening striking teachers with arrests and terminations if they do not resume classes.

Police clashed with picketers in several towns and cities throughout the country. Militant members of SUNTRACS reportedly battled with the police in Panamá City. Other reports indicate striking teachers quarreled with cops in the province of Cocle, while many striking teachers were arrested and detained in the Veraguas area.

Students, professors and campus workers from the University of Panamá also joined the strike from the different university facilities. They too were attacked by the police.

Despite the repression and threats, SUNTRACS General Secretary Saúl Menéndez is urging workers to hold the line. He stated in a press conference: “The strike continues, and its character is indefinite. Construction workers: We must remain firm to defeat Law 462, the sale of the homeland through the memorandum of understanding [between the Mulino government and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio], the opening [of the copper mining project concessioned to a Canadian company]. We must defend freedom of association.” (People’s Dispatch, April 29)

Following the mass arrests, SUNTRACS and ASOPROF leaders have called for the immediate release of detained picketers, identifying them as “comrades” and “political prisoners.”

More unions are joining the strike. The Association of Dentists and Related Doctors of the Social Security Fund (AMOACSS) declared a nationwide walkout starting May 5. The National Association of Nurses of Panama (ANEP) announced several actions, including picket lines at various hospitals and a militant march to President Mulino’s palace, known as the Palacio de las Garzas. ANEP leaders stated the union is prepared to declare a general strike May 19 if Law 462 is not repealed by that time.

The strike is becoming stronger each day with more workers joining.