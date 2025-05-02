Letter from Workers Party of Korea to Workers World Party

Larry Holmes

First Secretary Workers World Party

Dear Comrade,

Under the assignment of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, I would like to send warm congratulations and revolutionary greetings to you on the 66th founding anniversary of the Workers World Party of the United States.

For the past 66 years since its founding, WWP has led the struggle of the working class for equality and peace and actively fought against invasion and intervention to advance the cause of socialism.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to your party, which has always shown strong support and solidarity for the struggle of our party and people.

We express our confidence that the support alliance and cooperative relationship between our two parties will be further strengthened and developed in the future, and we wish you great success in your party and your activities.

Comradely regards,

Kim Song, Ambassador

Permanent Mission to the United Nations

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea