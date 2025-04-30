There will be a worldwide peoples’ revolution!

By Jonas, Mutual Aid Scientific Socialism

To the workers and free peoples of the world:

We congratulate you for being here today and wish you strength and determination in your struggle for all the hard-earned fruits of your labor.

As the capitalists tighten their grip on the working class with cuts to social services, arrests and deportations of migrant union organizers, attacks on trans people, disabled folks, and increased barbarism abroad, it is important that we clearly define our enemies and our goals in order to unite and move forward collectively.

Who are our enemies? All capitalists, imperialists and their running dogs who exploit and oppress the workers, colonized peoples and all those who dare to resist.

What is our goal? We want the liberation of all workers and oppressed peoples and the realization of a just and equal society in which humanity is free to use our talents to their fullest extent for the benefit of humanity.

We should recognize our unique position in the heart of empire, and we MUST recognize the U.S. for what it is: a bloodthirsty, genocidal, imperialist regime that wreaks havoc and destruction around the globe — from supporting death squads and dictators in South America and the Caribbean to funding terrorism in West Asia (the Middle East) to coups and exploitation of the people of Africa and East Asia.

The value that is produced by the workers in this country is stolen from us and used to promote genocide, colonialism, superexploitation and U.S. domination across the world.

As the holocaust in Gaza rages on and workers in Palestine call for our solidarity on May Day, we emphasize that the workers’ struggle is fundamentally a struggle against imperialism.

In occupied Palestine, israeli occupation forces train alongside the repressive New York Police Department. The forces that commit genocide in Gaza are the same forces that imprison and kill Black, Brown and Indigenous peoples in Turtle Island [the U.S.].

These are the same forces that break union strikes and jail and deport migrant workers and foreign students. The system that allows capitalist billionaires to profit from the genocide in Palestine, the bombing of Yemen and Lebanon and the ripping apart of Syria is the same system that allows them to steal workers’ wages in the U.S. It is a system that can only be defeated when we align with international struggles and prioritize the liberation of the world’s working class.

Once the people see our struggles as one, there will be a worldwide peoples’ revolution!