New York City: Meeting on Vietnam: 50th Anniversary of Peace & Social Progress

New York City

Some of us can still remember the thrill of spending April 50 years ago hearing the media recount the day-by-day victories of the People’s Army of Vietnam. Their units, seemingly unstoppable, moved closer and closer to the southern capital, then called Saigon.

On April 30, 1975, as we watched the images of U.S. military helicopters performing their famously messy rooftop evacuations, we knew that the combat part of the “Vietnam War” was over! The heroic Vietnamese people, allied with millions of supporters worldwide, including in the United States, had inflicted an extraordinary defeat of U.S. imperialism.

How has Vietnam built its new society since that victory? Has it overcome the cruel legacy of the devastating war? And what lessons can be learned from the solidarity movement of the Vietnam War that can be used to the benefit of today’s activists?

These questions will be discussed at the hybrid 50th anniversary event to be held Saturday, May 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) in New York City at 15 Rutherford Place, at the Society of Friends Meeting House. Registration and Zoom information for the event is available on the website: vietnam50.us.

The organizers of this event are members of the Vietnamese community and U.S. activists from various political organizations. Sponsors include the December 12th Movement, the Democratic Socialists of America – International Committee, the International Association of Lawyers, Liberation Road, Communist Party USA, North Star Socialist Organization, Veterans For Peace, Viet Left Power and Workers World Party.