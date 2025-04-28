Workers World: ‘Solidarity with Palestine on May Day!’

May Day arose out of the struggle in 1886 when workers around the U.S. joined a general strike on May 1 demanding an 8-hour workday. Chicago police attacked demonstrating workers in Haymarket Square three days later. In 1889, international socialists named May 1 International Workers Day to commemorate this struggle, Chicago’s martyrs and to promote global solidarity among workers.

This year Workers World hails the workers of Gaza who remain resolute in the face of the U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war which has killed and injured tens of thousands of Palestinians, imprisoned and tortured thousands more, denied medical aid, food and water and destroyed homes, hospitals and the society’s infrastructure since October 7, 2023.

WW joins Gaza’s labor federation in thanking international workers and students for demonstrating in solidarity with the Palestinian people and agrees with their calls for the U.S. labor movement to act boldly to pressure Washington to stop arming Israel and end this murderous war.

We thank the Moroccan, Greek, Swedish, French, Spanish and other dockworkers who are calling for blocking military equipment shipments to Israel. WW has written of the International Longshore Workers Local 10 “Block the Boat” picket lines aimed at stopping weapons bound for Israel. WW lauds the prominent unions and workers who have joined pro-Palestine marches in the U.S. While many call for a ceasefire, some unions have pushed for an embargo of U.S. weapons to Israel.

WW newspaper has given prominent coverage to the U.S./Israel war in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, refuting corporate media lies. Since our newspaper’s inception it has supported the Palestinian Resistance and denounced U.S.-backed Israeli occupation and repression. Our staff and writers have joined pro-Palestine demonstrations and campus protests. Our editorials demand the release of all international (and other) students imprisoned for their pro-Palestine views.

In the spirit of May Day, WW calls for solidarity with migrant workers who are being scapegoated by the ultraright Trump administration — terrorized and living in fear, imprisoned, deported. We call out to all unions, their members and all workers to support migrant workers and their families in every way possible.

WW agrees with May Day’s founders: End capitalism! Fight for socialism! We add: End U.S.-backed Israeli genocide! Free Palestine! Stop detaining and deporting migrant workers!

