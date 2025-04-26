Fair and Honorable Deal with Iran!

As we observe the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, we, the undersigned, stand firmly on the side of truth and emphasize the following points:

Iran’s stated position in its negotiations with the U.S. includes a demand for an end to all sanctions that have inflicted immense economic pressure on the Iranian people and resulted in the loss of numerous innocent Iranian lives.

Contrary to the misleading narratives perpetuated by corporate media, the sanctions imposed by the U.S. government and its European allies are not a response to any wrongdoing on the part of Iran — such as the unfounded allegations of Tehran developing nuclear weapons.

These claims have been discredited even by U.S. intelligence agencies. Rather, they serve as a smokescreen to manipulate public opinion and obscure the true motivations behind long-standing animosity toward Iran. This hostility is rooted in antipathy toward Iran’s commitment to maintaining its independence and national sovereignty.

The U.S. is imposing new sanctions on Iran – in addition to those already in place – and is being penalized for its refusal to comply with imperialist dictates and for its support of liberation movements across West Asia.

In light of these facts, while welcoming the ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the U.S. and Iran:

We demand the immediate lifting of sanctions against Iran. We condemn any threats, including military aggression, directed at Iran. We support Iran’s right to develop its peaceful nuclear program and denounce any undue pressure aimed at forcing Iran to relinquish its legitimate international rights under the provisions of the NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons].

Our fundamental demand remains clear:

HANDS OFF IRAN!

Endorsers:

– Solidarity Iran (SI)

– International Action Center (IAC)

– U.S. Peace Council

– Global Resistance for Peace & Justice

– SanctionsKill Campaign

– United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)

– Hands off Syria Coalition

– Bronx Anti-War Coalition

– International Antifascist Iran Chapter

– Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition