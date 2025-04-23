Hezbollah leader says: ‘We will not surrender’

Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech on April 18, 2025. Resistance News Network provided the highlights below:

Resistance is a response to occupation, especially when the Lebanese state is unable to protect the land and citizens on its own.

“Israel” is expansionist; it’s not satisfied with occupied Palestine and seeks to take Lebanon as well.

Hezbollah believes in resistance from two standpoints: first, a faith-based duty to liberate the land; and second, a national duty because our land is occupied.

The distinction of the resistance in Lebanon lies in its great and influential achievements — without it, the occupation would not have withdrawn.

The resistance succeeded in halting “israel” at the southern borders and thwarted its objectives; the youth stood their ground with legendary steadfastness.

The resistance shouldn’t be blamed for the costs or losses, but praised for preventing “israel” from achieving its aims.

The ceasefire agreement is the result of the resistance’s steadfastness — without it, there would have been no agreement, and the aggression would have continued.

Today, the whole world says that Hezbollah and the Lebanese state abided by the agreement, while “israel” did not.

“Israel” no longer has any excuse post-agreement, yet it continues daily assaults, which have reached up to 2,700 violations.

“Israel” wants to occupy most of Lebanon and annex it to occupied Palestine.

“Israel’s” talk about disarming the resistance is a cover for weakening and occupying Lebanon as part of its expansionist project.

We are currently in the phase of diplomacy, but this window is not open indefinitely.

“Israel” seeks to strip Lebanon of its power by calling for the disarmament of the resistance — do you expect us to be rendered powerless so “israel” can freely invade? That will never happen.

Those who think we are weak are delusional.

Who said we would be patient with “israel” long enough for it to achieve even a fraction of its goals?

We remain patient with wisdom, knowing the balance between losses and gains — but our stance is built on resistance, not calculation.

The primary issue in Lebanon is not the resistance’s weapons but the expulsion of the “israeli” occupation.

We are not weak. We are the people of confrontation, pride and dignity — both for the land and the human being.

We have options. We fear nothing. You will see them at the appropriate time we choose.

Forcible disarmament serves the “israeli” enemy and is a sedition that will not happen.

We will not surrender. We are not weak. We are not intimidated by threats from [the U.S.] or “israel.” We are people of confrontation.

We will not allow anyone to disarm the resistance — this idea must be erased from the dictionary.

This weapon is what granted our people their freedom and liberated our homeland.

We will confront anyone who attacks the resistance or works to disarm it, just as we confronted “israel.”

O Sayyed Hassan [Nasrallah], we remain faithful to the path, to the blood of the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners.

Whoever possesses the noblest people fears no one in the world. Whoever has the noblest people stands tall while cowards flee.

The ceasefire agreement is strictly limited to the area south of the Litani River — this is stated five times in [the agreement].

Let’s first see “israel” commit to the agreement; then we can talk.

Only after “israel” fulfills its obligations will Lebanon begin discussing the other terms of Resolution 1701.

Let “israel” withdraw and stop its aggression, including aerial violations, as an important step to initiate discussions on the national defense strategy.

Does anyone expect us to discuss the defense strategy under pressure and based on diktats?

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was Hezbollah’s secretary-general until his assassination by Israel in 2024. This statement was lightly edited.