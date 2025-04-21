Boston Trans Day of Visibility

Marching up Blue Hill Avenue through the Black and immigrant Dorchester neighborhood, Trans Day of Visibility received cheers and greetings from people coming out of small restaurants, hair salons and convenience stores and from thousands of passersby. Chanting “Trans Rights now!” marchers vowed to “Shut it down!” to encouraging, supportive honks at major blocked intersections.

With the national action postponed here earlier in the month by cold rain, Trans Resistance Massachusetts organizers, bolstered by several hundred marchers, rallied today in sunny Franklin Park. They vowed to fight the Trump administration’s violent bigotry and discrimination with ever increasing visibility and revolutionary actions. Speakers also demanded no cuts to gender-affirming health care, an end to police brutality, hands off immigrants, programs for housing, education and health care and an end to funding for the U.S. military and genocide in Palestine.

Songwriter Evan Greer inspired the crowd with a rousing “Bella Ciao!” (an Italian resistance song against fascism and oppression). A 20-piece marching band had people dancing in the park and singing “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine!” to conclude the powerful day of resistance.