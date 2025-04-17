Do not threaten Iran! Lift the sanctions immediately!

The following is a statement from the organization Solidarity with Iran (SI) regarding the current Iran-U.S. negotiations.

In light of the signs of emerging negotiations between the United States and Iran, we emphasize the following points:

Any effort, including negotiations, to prevent military conflict between the United States and Iran serves the interests of both countries. However, given past experiences, trust in U.S. negotiations seems difficult.

Historically, in the early days of imperialism, this approach was often referred to as “gunboat diplomacy,” a term that still applies to President Donald Trump’s current policy toward Iran.

The United States has openly and loudly issued an ultimatum to Iran: Either submit to our demands or face the threat of military action. This arrogant stance reflects the coercive nature of U.S. diplomacy, which also affects its behavior in negotiations.

Therefore, we reaffirm our red line: no threats!

While observing negotiations between Iran and the United States, we emphasize our commitment to defending Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. In line with this commitment, we condemn any pressure on Iran — whether through sanctions or threats of war — to force Iran to abandon its fundamental rights.

We send a clear message to Mr. [Steven] Witkoff, President Trump’s representative in negotiations with Iran: Stop threatening Iran with military action, and lift the sanctions immediately!

Such a position would represent a significant change in U.S. policy toward Iran, and this change would be welcomed not only by the people of Iran but by the entire global community as well. Furthermore, such a stance from Trump would create a better atmosphere for real negotiations.