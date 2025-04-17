Hundreds march for Gaza on Palestinian Land Day

Seattle — Hundreds of “Hands Off Gaza” demonstrators crowded the streets of downtown Seattle on April 12. They commemorated Palestinian Land Day, a recognition of the decision in 1976 of Palestinians to unite and wage a militant strike that demanded their stolen land be returned by the U.S.-supported Israeli colonialists who had seized it by force.

A woman representing the Washington Muslim Youth for Palestine spoke at the end of the march, pointing to the existential nature of the struggle of Gaza under bloody siege. “The arc of justice will only bend when we grab it with both hands and pull!”