The following call, “Gaza cries out to you – A global solidarity week to support our people and reject the zionist genocidal war,” was made by Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement on April 15, 2025, and published on Resistance News Network.

Amid the ongoing brutal zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and the escalating horrific massacres against innocent civilians — with full [U.S.] support and alarming international silence — we in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issue an urgent call to our Arab and Islamic nations and to all the free people of the world to actively participate in a global week under the slogan: “Gaza Cries Out to You.”

We call for the mobilization of all energies and means throughout the upcoming week in support of Gaza’s steadfastness, in condemnation of the aggression and to demand an end to the genocide, through the escalation of all forms of solidarity actions — including marches, sit-ins and protests in capitals, cities and public squares across the world.

We call for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 18, 19 and 20) to be designated as days of global rage against the occupation, in rejection of U.S. support and international complicity.

We in Hamas appreciate and support the global popular and union-led calls, and we encourage responding to them by designating Tuesday, April 22 as a Global Student and Labor Strike Day in universities, educational institutions and labor unions worldwide — in solidarity with Gaza and in support of its besieged people’s resilience.

The cries of children, the moans of the wounded and sick and the groans of the hungry and displaced call out to every living conscience and place upon all a humanitarian and historical responsibility to participate in this global week — to break the shameful silence until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted.