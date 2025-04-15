WWP letter on 113th anniversary of birth of Kim Il Sung

The following is a letter from Workers World Party to the Workers Party of Korea on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of the April 15, 1912, birthday of the late Korean people’s leader Kim Il Sung.

Pyongyang

Comrade Kim Jong Un

General Secretary, Workers’ Party of Korea

President, State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Supreme Commander, Armed Forces of the DPRK

New York, N.Y.

April 6, 2025

The Central Committee of Workers World Party extends our warmest greetings to the Workers’ Party of Korea and to the Korean people on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of the birth of Comrade President Kim Il Sung.

Workers all over the world remember Comrade Kim Il Sung and his devotion to the Korean people’s struggle to achieve national self-determination and for socialist emancipation. He remains an inspiration to us all. It was through his leadership that the Korean people defeated the Japanese colonial occupation and soon after delivered the first defeat to the U.S. imperialist military machine. His great efforts to achieve peace in Korea not only benefited the Korean people but also the poor and working-class people in the U.S.

For more than seventy years the U.S. military has continued its occupation of the Republic of Korea, keeping thousands of occupation troops and even nuclear weapons there, in order to block peace. This U.S. military occupation continues to threaten to bring a new war to the Korean peninsula.

Although U.S. imperialism has tried to blockade, threaten and sabotage socialist construction in the DPRK, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea remains strong. The DPRK’s accomplishments of socialist construction are a monument to Kim Il Sung’s life.

Inspired by President Kim Il Sung’s example, we in Workers World Party will continue to oppose any intervention by U.S. imperialism in the Korean peninsula.

We value our long, close and comradely relations with the Workers’ Party of Korea. We convey our warmest greetings on this significant occasion.

We also want to thank the Workers’ Party of Korea for continuing your steadfast solidarity with the heroic and beleaguered people of Palestine fighting for their liberation.

Sincerely,

Larry Holmes,

First Secretary of Workers World Party