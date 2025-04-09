South Korean workers give right-wing president the boot!

The Constitutional Court of South Korea voted unanimously April 4 to uphold the impeachment of right-wing President Yoon Suk-Yeol. The ruling forced Yoon to leave office. It leaves the acting president, Han Duck-soo, in office until a new presidential election is held within 60 days.

The court’s eight justices made the decision based on Yoon’s illegal and short-lived declaration of “martial law” late last Dec. 3. Then Yoon announced military rule in a televised speech, shortly after the South Korean Parliament refused to approve his administration’s budget proposals.

A rabid anti-communist with contempt for the working class, Yoon tried to scapegoat the socialist Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). He accused his critics of being anti-capitalist with sympathy for the DPRK (North Korea). Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has accused all of his opponents of being “communists,” whatever their politics or personal ideology.

Throughout his time in office Yoon had the full support of U.S. imperialism, both Republican and Democratic administrations, based on common hostility to the DPRK and the People’s Republic of China.

Carrying signs and banners, millions of South Korean workers and students took to the streets to celebrate Yoon Suk-Yeol’s ouster. A recent Gallup Korea poll released showed that 60% of South Koreans believe Yoon should be permanently removed from office. (The Guardian, April 3)

While most South Koreans support the impeachment and removal of Yoon Suk-Yeol, a smaller proportion still defend him. Much like far-right leaders in the U.S., Europe and Japan — such as U.S President Donald Trump — Yoon has a base among ultraright chauvinists, misogynist men and conspiracy theorists.

Yoon’s supporters rallied April 4, falsely claiming the impeachment was invalid and illegal. Much like Trump, Yoon has support among South Korean right-wing social media podcasters and influencers who spread political misinformation to gain viewership.

As of April 6, Yoon and his People’s Power Party have officially accepted the court’s decision, even though some of their supporters are still calling for his immediate return. The former president is unable to appeal the decision, and he is expected to face a separate criminal trial for his role in declaring martial law. If found guilty in his criminal trial, Yoon may face life imprisonment.

People’s mobilization is responsible for Yoon’s ouster

The recent impeachment of Seoul’s right-wing president was only made possible by the militant mobilization of the South Korean people — especially that of organized labor. Workers, students and farmers collectively pressured the eight Constitutional Court justices to remove Yoon. The South Korean working class’s mass labor actions last December put a stop to the martial law declaration.

Leaders and rank-and-file members of the left-wing Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) played a major role in Yoon’s forced departure. KCTU and its industrial affiliates — such as the Korean Metal Workers’ Union (KMWU) and Federation of Korean Metalworkers’ Trade Unions (FKMTU) — have coordinated several militant pickets and protests demanding Yoon’s dismissal.

KMWU organized four national strikes against Yoon Suk-Yeol’s administration over the course of the last four months. KCTU’s militancy also contributed to the defeat of the martial law order in December.

KCTU released a statement in response to the impeachment: “Yoon Suk-Yeol’s coup d’état has come to an end. It feels like we have come out of the long, long tunnel.” The announcement also argued that the fight for workers’ democracy in Korea is not over until capitalism is eliminated. (Peoples Dispatch, April 4)

Korean workers who fought against Yoon can and should be an example of inspiration for working people around the world. It is especially encouraging for workers and oppressed people in the belly of the imperialist beast who are currently fighting the Trump 2.0 administration.

In highlighting the similar challenges experienced by workers in South Korea with that of working people in the U.S., KMWU president Jang Chang-year publicly stated: “Ultimately, the last bulwark of defense against dictatorship and the rise of the far right is the labor movement.”

The KMWU leader stressed: “Only when the working class around the world stands united can we defend ourselves. Trump is launching an attack against the working class in the United States and across the globe. Workers around the world can win only by building a united front and a united struggle.” (IndustryALL, April 4)