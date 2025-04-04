Texas mobilizes to defend migrants

Dallas

The force of anti-deportation and pro-immigrant sentiment swept through Dallas like a whirlwind on March 30. That day thousands marched in defiance of the unabashedly racist actions taken by the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) against U.S. residents, both documented and undocumented.

The crowd occupied the street and held up the flag of the very nation seeking to oppress and remove them. This was a show of defiance in the face of sweeping nationwide actions by the government and ICE, its arm of terror against anyone it decides to detain and/or deport. Proud displays of the Mexican flag and music showcased the passion and pride the Mexican community in Dallas takes in resisting fascist migration policies.

The action included participation of the Socialist Rifle Association, which offered education in self-defense for the working class.

Organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the event was widely attended by Dallas/Fort Worth residents showing support. The march represented one of the largest pro-migrant events in Dallas in several years.