Yemen: Military operations against the U.S. will continue

The following statement, from the Yemen Armed Forces, was posted on Resistance News Network on April 1, 2025.

In response to the American aggression against our country, the Naval Forces, Rocket Forces and the Air Force of our Armed Forces have targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, using several cruise missiles and drones.

The engagement is ongoing at the time of this statement, marking the third such operation in the past 24 hours.

Our military operations against the American enemy will continue, targeting their warships in the declared operational zone with increasing intensity, God willing.

Additionally, our military operations against the Israeli enemy, by preventing its navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea and targeting its military and strategic facilities, aim to halt the genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza — a crime being committed in full view of Arabs, Muslims and the world. These operations will not stop until the aggression against Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs — the best protector and the best helper.

Long live Yemen — free, honorable and independent!

Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the Nation!

This statement was lightly edited.