Philadelphia: Land Back Day Rally – Stop the Genocide

Over 175 people demonstrated in Philadelphia on March 31, taking to the streets from 30th Street Station to the University of Pennsylvania on Walnut Street in recognition of Palestine Land Back Day and to once again demand that U.S.-backed Israel cease the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The occasion marked the 39th anniversary of the Palestinians 1976 uprising protesting Israel’s theft of thousands of acres of land in the Galilee. Six Palestinians were killed then, hundreds injured and countless more arrested, but their resistance sparked a movement that has lived on.

– Story and photos by Joe Piette