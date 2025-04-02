Portland “Keeps it in the streets” for Palestinian Land Back Day

Portland, Oregon

Fifteen groups endorsed the rally and march in Portland, Oregon, on March 30, marking the 39th anniversary of Palestinian Land Back Day when Palestinians rose up protesting Israel’s theft of thousands of acres of land in the Galilee. Six Palestinians were killed, hundreds injured and countless more arrested, but their resistance sparked a movement that has lived on since 1976.

Mog, organizer for Resist U.S. Led War, told the rally: “The U.S. continues to terrorize Palestine’s allies, from the occupation of Syria to airstrikes in Yemen. It is Israel that gives the U.S. crucial trade route access in the Middle East to counter China’s Belt and Road initiative. It is Israel that gives the U.S. access to critical oil supply. It is Israel that gives the U.S. military close proximity to its rival Iran. It is Israel that willingly acts as a vicious, cowardly pawn in the U.S. evil, genocidal, gluttonous war path to world domination.”

Other groups that addressed the rally included: International League of People’s Struggle, Jewish Voice for Peace, two Indigenous groups organizing for a free Palestine, the Kalikasan Solidarity Organization who organize in solidarity with the Philippines and Mr. Ford, a long-time Portland, Oregon, activist who joined the Black Panther Party because they fought against the Vietnam war in the 1960s and 1970s. One of his main messages was, “We need to fight against the genocide in Palestine, and we need to keep it in the streets.”