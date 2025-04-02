Tesla ‘smells like fascism’ at Boston takedown

Hundreds of people — including the marching band BABAM (the Boston Area Brigade of Activist Musicians) — blockaded the police-guarded front door of the Tesla dealership at Prudential Center on Boylston Street in Boston on March 29. The action was part of the national Tesla Takedown call on social media. “Sell your Tesla,” they chanted with big brass sing-song accompaniment whenever the crowd spotted a Tesla slinking by in downtown shopping district traffic.

Speakers connected the mass layoffs and attacks on federal workers’ unions with the theme of fighting fascism that comprised the majority of homemade signs. The crowd also aimed their outrage at billionaire Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s attacks on government agencies like the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which speakers termed an “attack on democracy.”

– Report and photo by Steve Gillis