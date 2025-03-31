Bronx Anti-War honors resistance forces on Al Quds Day

The Bronx Anti-War Coalition joined forces with comrades from the Al Quds Committee New York on March 28 to commemorate International Quds Day in New York City. What follows is their statement delivered at the rally.

Assalamu alaikum, dear brothers and sisters,

The Bronx Anti-War Coalition is honored to be present on the 46th International Quds Day. Established by Imam Khomeini in 1979, in the wake of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Quds Day has become a global symbol of resistance. For 46 years, the oppressed have risen on the last Friday of Ramadan to declare that Al-Quds belongs to the Arab people, and Palestine will be free — from the river to the sea.

Today we honor the immense sacrifices of the Axis of Resistance, which stands as the vanguard against the U.S.-Zionist war machine. In Palestine, Al Qassam and Islamic Jihad fight valiantly. In Lebanon, Hezbollah opened a northern front just one day after the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood operation began. In Yemen, Ansar Allah has launched missiles and imposed a naval blockade in solidarity with Gaza. And in Iran, the Islamic Republic continues to provide military and material support, striking terror into the heart of the Zionist occupiers.

It is precisely this unwavering support for Palestine that has placed Southern Lebanon, Iran and Yemen in the crosshairs of the U.S. empire. Let us be clear: an attack on Lebanon, Iran or Yemen is an attack on the liberation of Palestine. The U.S.-Zionist strategy aims to dismantle the Axis of Resistance piece by piece, but we must resist these efforts to divide us. We must stand with Iran, Yemen, Hezbollah and all those who are defending Palestine as fiercely as we stand with the Palestinian people themselves.

Sectarianism is a poison designed by the U.S. and Zionists to divide and conquer. They pit Sunni against Shia and Arab against non-Arab, knowing that unity is their greatest threat. But the Axis of Resistance has shown us the power of unity: a united front of Arabs, Muslims and all oppressed peoples. Only through this unity can we achieve the liberation of Palestine and the region. Reject sectarianism — it is their weapon. Unity is ours.

Let us also learn from the tragedy of Syria, once a pillar of the Axis of Resistance. The U.S.-Zionist coup in December 2024 placed the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime in power, stripping the region of Syria’s critical role in supporting Palestine. This loss reminds us of the dangers of division and the importance of defending the Axis at all costs. We cannot allow them to isolate Iran, Hezbollah or Yemen in the same way.

Today, we ask you to think critically about who truly stands with Palestine. It is not the Arab regimes normalizing ties with the Zionist entity. It is not the infiltrators sowing division within our movement. It is the Axis of Resistance — Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, Iran, Yemen, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units and Palestinian factions like Al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad. These are the people sacrificing everything — their homes, families, and lives — for the liberation of Palestine. We must stand with them as firmly as we stand with the Palestinian people.

This is not just a war against Palestine; it is a war against truth. In Gaza, over 200,000 have been martyred since October 2023, while here in the empire, students and activists are being kidnapped for speaking out. This is a battle between justice and oppression, and we must rise to meet it.

As we leave here today, let us carry forward the banners of resistance and unity.

Reject sectarianism and expose infiltrators!

Long live Palestine!

None of us are free until Palestine is free!

Glory to the Axis of Resistance!