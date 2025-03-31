“Don’t buy cars from Nazis” perfectly encapsulated the sentiment of the passionate working-class folks who this writer joined at the Tesla dealership on March 29 in Plano, Texas, near Dallas. Listed on the Action Network as part of countrywide actions against the tech company and its oligarchic CEO, Elon Musk, this slogan was enough to mobilize and focus the natural outrage produced by the unprecedented, incompetent and corrupt Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Musk.

The action involved about 40 people holding signs. When this writer asked a protester named Tori if she knew who was organizing the event, she admitted that she had gotten there the same way I had, by seeing the listing on the network’s website and simply choosing to come on her own. Many attendees shared the same story: word of mouth and a hatred of this fascist had driven them to action.

– Report and photo by Alex Colwell