Memorial highlights accomplishments of Bilal Sunni-Ali

Atlanta

Sheikh Baba Bilal Sunni-Ali was a dedicated revolutionary, accomplished musician, political prisoner, beloved father and grandfather, community organizer, devout Muslim and spiritual leader. His many accomplishments were showcased in a mix of outstanding musical performances and moving testimonials at a memorial held in Atlanta on March 23.

Born in Harlem in New York City in 1948 to Robert and Lois Johnson, at eight years old he taught himself to play the clarinet, tenor saxophone, flute and other woodwind instruments.

As a teenager, Bilal built lifelong relationships with liberation fighters such as Sekou Odinga, Mutulu Shakur and others who eventually founded the Bronx and Harlem chapters of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense.

At age 22, Bilal’s musical talent brought him into the Midnight Band with Gil Scott-Heron, Brian Jackson and other outstanding musicians. In addition to performing, he also composed and arranged music such as “Liberation Song (Red, Black and Green),” which has become an anthem in the Black Liberation Movement.

In 1976, Bilal married Fulani Nandi Adegbalola, a leader of the Provisional Government of the Republic of New Africa, forming a dynamic partnership and expansive loving family. In addition to her many skills as a revolutionary activist, she too possessed musical talent, singing on tour with Miriam Makeba. Whether living in New Orleans, Washington, D.C., or Byrdtown, Mississippi, both of them were always engaged in the struggle for liberation, combining political education, cultural expression and community organizing.

In 1987-88, the Sunni-Ali family moved to Decatur, Georgia, and then to the West End neighborhood of Atlanta where Bilal joined the West End mosque, whose spiritual leader was Imam Jamil Al-Amin.

Baba Bilal combined his political and cultural skills in helping to found a public affairs program on Atlanta’s progressive, community radio station, WRFG 89.3FM. Entitled “What Good is a Song? The Friday Night Drum,” the program is still a platform for issues impacting African people worldwide.

When Imam Jamil Al-Amin was falsely charged in 2000 and convicted in 2002 of killing a Fulton County deputy and injuring another, Baba Bilal immediately organized a defense effort with demonstrations outside the court, community meetings and public speaking engagements. This eventually morphed into the Imam Jamil Action Network (IJAN) which continues to this day to seek the release of Imam Jamil Al-Amin.

Sheikh Baba Bilal Sunni-Ali died on Dec. 30, 2024, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Fulani Sunni-Ali had died several years earlier on July 17, 2016.

The commemoration of life program, which included a number of his political allies, was really a reflection of the deep love and respect Bilal’s children and grandchildren have for the revolutionary teacher they called “Dad” and “Poppy.”

Baba Bilal Sunni-Ali, ¡Presente!