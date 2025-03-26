Hundreds of postal worker rallies defend U.S. Postal Service from privatization

Postal workers across the U.S. held hundreds of rallies on March 20 and 23 to tell the Trump/Musk administration the people’s postal service is not for sale.

On March 20 the American Postal Workers Union held “Hands Off Our Public Postal Service” rallies outside post offices in over 150 locations across the US. Some APWU signs read, “The Post Office belongs to the people, not the billionaires.”

On March 23 the National Association of Letter Carriers held “Rally to save the Postal Service” events at 250 locations in every state and in Puerto Rico. Many participants held bright red signs that read, “Hell no to privatization.”

Corporate eyes on postal profits

The demonstrations were a response to escalating threats to privatize an institution that predates the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Postal Service today delivers mail and parcels to 169 million delivery points, including 51.5 million rural households and businesses, six and sometimes seven days a week.

With 635,000 workers, it is the lowest priced mail and parcel delivery service in the U.S. The USPS is part of a massive $1.2 trillion industry that includes UPS, FedEx, Amazon and others, involving 7 million jobs in every community across the country.

The assault against the postal service dates back to April 12, 2018, when President Trump’s Executive Order 13829 created the Task Force on the United States Postal System, with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin as chair. (workers.org/2020/09/51589)

The Task Force created a preliminary plan to restructure the Postal System’s business model before transforming it into a privately held corporation. “USPS privatization through an initial public offering (IPO) or sale to another entity would require the implementation of significant reforms prior to sale to show a possible path to profitability,” the plan said. (Federal News Network, June 22, 2018)

Execution of the plan, called “Delivering for America,” began June 15, 2020, after Louis DeJoy took over as Postmaster General (PMG).

And now, almost five years after DeJoy’s appointment, including four years in which the Biden Administration did nothing to replace DeJoy or his policies, the postmaster general’s 10-year plan has slowed first class mail delivery, shut down numerous post offices and processing plants, cut post office hours, raised prices multiple times and made postal jobs harder.

DeJoy recently reached an agreement with the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce the postal workforce by 10,000 workers and “assist us in identifying and achieving further efficiencies.” A week after the agreement with DOGE, DeJoy resigned, supposedly in advance of being fired. APWU President Mark Dimondstein said: “Make no mistake, Louis DeJoy was forced out by a White House Administration that is intent on breaking up and selling off the public Postal Service.” (apwu.org)

Trump has suggested the USPS be moved to the Commerce Department and has voiced a preference for privatization of the 250-year-old institution. Removing the current PMG gives Trump an easier path to go further with whatever privatization plans he and Musk have in mind.

Those who support what many activists call the “people’s post office” are going to have to organize like hell to stop Trump’s plans. Privatization would result in less service for higher prices, including curtailed service to remote communities, increased rates for deliveries, cuts to employee pay and benefits as well as a reduced workforce.

Worker unity

The postal worker rallies are just the beginning of the struggle to save the postal service. But postal workers are not alone. The attacks on postal jobs and services takes place in the context of massive firings of thousands of government workers in the Department of Education, the Internal Revenue Service, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, Federal Aviation Administration and numerous other agencies.

Besides escalating organizing tactics in the postal struggle over the coming period, solidarity with other workers under attack will be an invaluable tool in building a mass movement that can beat back the government’s anti-labor, anti-people policies.

Joe Piette retired from the USPS in 2011 after 30 years as a letter carrier and is a member of the NALC.