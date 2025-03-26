Postal workers say “Hell NO!” – the U.S. mail is not for sale

New York City

Unions representing U.S. Postal Service clerks, letter carriers and mail handlers held two rallies in New York City to say, “Hell NO!” to the Trump administration’s plans to privatize the public postal service by breaking it up and selling it off to billionaires. Trump’s plans would end reliable service and jeopardize the jobs of some 600,000 workers.

On March 20, the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) rallied with nearly 200 postal workers and supporters on the steps of the James A. Farley Building, which houses one of Manhattan’s largest post offices. The event was part of a National Day of Action, and members of other New York City Central Labor Council unions, as well as postal customers, turned out in support.

“We have accepted an invitation to war!” yelled an APWU picket captain to the cheering crowd, which chanted “Hell NO!” to cuts to the postal service, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. “Whose Post Office? The People’s Post Office!” was another popular chant.

Three days later, on March 23, the National Association of Letter Carriers held a demonstration, part of a National Day of Action, at the FDR Station Post Office in midtown Manhattan, saying “Hell NO!” to trusting billionaires to run the U.S postal service. A rally speaked asked, “Why break a system that has worked for 250 years?”

The APWU is asking supporters to sign its petition at: tinyurl.com/3ptacx2b