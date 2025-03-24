Yemen’s ongoing solidarity with Palestinian resistance

The following statement was published on March 22, 2025, from Sana’a, Yemen, on Resistance News Network.

BREAKING — Yemeni Armed Forces: In accordance with Sayyed Houthi’s promise of “escalation for escalation at the highest level,” the Yemeni Armed Forces announce an aerial blockade on the zionist entity while announcing multiple operations:

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in backing their noble and valiant resistance, the missile force targeted “Ben Gurion Airport” in the occupied Yaffa area with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. By the grace of Allah, the operation successfully achieved its targeted goal.

This is the third operation carried out within the past 48 hours.

The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all airlines that the so-called “Ben Gurion” Airport is now unsafe for aerial navigation, and it shall remain so until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.

For the sixth consecutive day, and as part of the response to U.S. aggression against our country, the Drone Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting several warships affiliated with the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, using a number of drones.

In recent hours, the U.S. enemy launched several airstrikes on various provinces in a failed attempt to prevent Yemen from standing in support of the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni Armed Forces salute the steadfast Palestinian people and their faithful, fighting and valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip — the first line of defense for all Arab and Islamic nations. We stand in reverence before their sacrifices, and we honor their patience and steadfastness in the face of the brutal aggression. We affirm that, by Allah’s will, we will continue to support them until the aggression is halted and the siege is lifted — regardless of consequences or outcomes.

Long live Yemen — free, proud and independent.

Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation.