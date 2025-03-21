Workers World: International Working Women’s Day means solidarity

The essence of International Working Women’s Day is solidarity, as propounded by its European socialist founders in 1910. In the spirit of this special day, commemorated on March 8, Workers World newspaper hails women workers, oppressed people and those of many genders in the U.S. and worldwide — from the Global South to the Global North — especially those under the gun of imperialist war, occupation, sanctions and exploitation.

Today we honor the brave Palestinian women and girls who have been injured, denied life’s necessities, imprisoned, tortured and sexually assaulted by Israeli soldiers, yet remain strong against the U.S.-backed Israeli siege in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and their siblings elsewhere in West Asia facing the same oppressors. Our articles express this solidarity not only in March but throughout the year.

IWWD’s history resonates with workers’ and anti-imperialist struggles, beginning with demonstrations against the looming World War I in 1911. This year, WW hails the Palestinian resistance forces and their allies.

On IWWD, WW condemns the Trump/Musk racist, xenophobic pogroms against migrant workers, affecting thousands of women and their families. We denounce their anti-worker scheme to fire federal employees — women, Black and other people of color, youth, LGBTQIA2S+ and disabled individuals — and their slash-and-burn plan to cut federal benefits for millions of low-income and oppressed women, among others. We hail reproductive justice activists fighting the ultraright’s misogynist campaign to ban abortions, sanctioned by the unelected Supreme Court, despite public opinion.

WW honors women organizers in the historic Civil Rights, Black Liberation and Puerto Rican independence movements, anti-imperialists, socialists and communists and fighters for rights for women, workers, immigrants, prisoners and Indigenous, Latine, Asian, Arab, LGBTQIA2S+ and disabled people.

Socialists have long recognized the only way to fundamentally improve women’s lives is through the independent, anti-capitalist struggle. WW espouses this view and boldly states that socialism is the only system that can ensure real liberation for women, workers and oppressed people here and worldwide.

