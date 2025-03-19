Portland rally demands: ‘Prosecute and imprison Duterte’

Portland, Oregon

A militant crowd gathered in downtown Portland, Oregon, on March 14, calling for the prosecution of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for orchestrating the violence and extermination of over 30,000 Filipino people during his tenure in office (2016-2022).

The rally was part of a National Day of Action. People all over the world are celebrating this people’s victory with the demands: Prosecute and imprison Duterte! Justice for victims of Duterte! And demand accountability from Marcos Jr!

Duterte, while in Hong Kong with supporters for a March 9 rally, was arrested March 11 on a warrant from the International Criminal Court. He is now in custody at The Hague in the Netherlands.

The demonstration was organized by Bayan Oregon, Malaya Portland and the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines. Speaking at the rally, Branden from the Malaya movement said that Duterte has finally been arrested for years of impunity and violence against the Filipino people. He called Duterte’s arrest by the ICC a critical first step towards accountability for the victims of Duterte’s “war on drugs.”

Malayamovement.com reported: “We are cautiously optimistic about this recent development but will remain vigilant given the political instability this will no doubt cause, especially leading up to the 2025 Philippine Midterm Elections.”

Nina from BAYAN Oregon and Gabriela Portland said: “Duterte’s arrest was a victory for the Filipino people who Duterte ironically labeled as terrorists. Filipino workers are not expendable commodities. Duterte is just one of many heads of the beast, just one of the large forces of imperialism and capitalism.”

Dan Shae with Veterans for Peace said there is no difference between Marcos and Duterte. He told the crowd that when he went to the Philippines on a trip organized by BAYAN, Marcos Sr., in power then, was calling for martial law. Shae described the brave Filipino people he saw who were defying the law and speaking out against it.

U.S. out of the Philippines and everywhere!