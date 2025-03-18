Stop imperialist aggression on Yemen!

Workers World Party has consistently shown solidarity with all currents and forms of the Palestinian resistance, including armed struggle, against the U.S.-backed terrorist, Zionist regime of Israel — even before the Al-Aqsa Flood took place on Oct. 7, 2023. And this anti-imperialist solidarity has been extended to the whole Axis of Resistance, whether in Lebanon, Iraq, Iran or Yemen.

Forces in these various countries continue to do their part to resist the daily genocidal war thrust upon their Palestinian siblings in Gaza who suffer from cowardly air strikes, forced starvation, torture of prisoners and who lack electricity, clean water, medical care, shelter and much more — ceasefire or no ceasefire.

For example, the Ansarallah movement in Yemen since Oct. 7, 2023, has targeted ships carrying goods to and from Israel in the Red Sea and vowed not to stop until the siege of Gaza is lifted and humanitarian aid is allowed in. This movement has organized protests of millions of people throughout Yemen in solidarity with Palestine and its allies worldwide.

And now as punishment for its solidarity, U.S. and British imperialism sent fighter jets to viciously bomb residential neighborhoods near Yemen’s capital of Sana’a on March 15, resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians, including children.

Other members of the Axis of Resistance immediately condemned imperialism for this act of aggression against Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the world.

Hezbollah in Lebanon wrote: “The targeting of civilians and vital facilities in Yemen once again reveals the true and ugly face of the U.S. administration, which practices terrorism and bullying against nations that oppose its hegemonic policies in the region and the world. This barbaric attack constitutes a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and norms. It aligns with the “israeli” aggression — backed by the United States — against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and the region.”

Hamas stated: “We in the Islamic Resistance Movement strongly condemn the criminal U.S.-British air aggression that targeted a residential neighborhood in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. We consider it a blatant violation of international law and an attack on the sovereignty and stability of our brotherly Yemen.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stressed: “This barbaric aggression will not succeed in breaking the will of the free Yemeni people, who have never hesitated to support Palestine and have embraced the cause of Gaza despite the siege and aggression they themselves face.”

Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq said: “Once again, America proves that it is the official sponsor of crime in the region and the world by targeting dear Yemen, striking its civilian infrastructure and causing the martyrdom of several civilians.”

Yemeni Supreme Political Council declared: “Targeting civilians proves U.S. weakness; this will not deter us from supporting Gaza but will instead escalate the situation to something even stronger and more severe. We reassure the steadfast Yemeni people and affirm that the aggressors will be punished in a professional and painful manner.

“The U.S., along with the zionist entity, will fail and retreat in disgrace and defeat, just as they did during the Al-Aqsa Flood battle. We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in the face of U.S.-“israeli” recklessness, which will have consequences for all. Yemeni naval operations will continue until the siege on Gaza is lifted and humanitarian aid is allowed in.”

Workers World proudly adds its condemnation to this chorus of members of the heroic Axis of Resistance and encourages other anti-imperialist movements, especially inside the belly of the beast, the U.S., in declaring: “Hands Off Yemen! From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

All quotes come from the Resistance News Network posted on March 15, 2025 and were lightly edited.